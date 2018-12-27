Explosive device wounds two outside central Athens cathedral

Thursday, 27 December 2018 10:02
An explosive device went off on Thursday morning outside a well-known cathedral in the upscale Kolonaki district of central Athens, wounding a nearby police sentry, and, according to other reports, a church sexton.

The blast was reported at 7.02 a.m. (05:02 GMT) outside the Aghios (St.) Dionyssius Orthodox Cathedral. The two men reportedly suffered light injuries, police said.

In a first statement to the press, a parish priest, Father Symeon, said a metal box seen outside the church's main entrance when the sexton opened the cathedral, and before a morning mass had begun.

