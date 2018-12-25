White Christmas forecast in much of Greece on Tues.

Dipping temperatures, drizzle and even snow in northern Greece and the country's mountainous regions are on the weather forecast for Tuesday, Christmas Day.

Snowfall is expected to continue southward and in lower altitudes as the day proceeds, reaching south-central Greece, the large island of Evia and even the greater Athens area. Gusty winds in the Aegean are forecast at 8 on the Beaufort scale.

A "White Christmas" is expected in the mountains surrounding greater Athens into Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.