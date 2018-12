By S. Zisimos

New business listings overtook closings in 2018, according to data announced by the development and economy ministry's General Commercial Registry this week.

Up until Dec. 21, 2018, 7.04 percent more businesses - of all types and sizes - were opened in 2018, compared to 2017. More impressively, terminated businesses were reduced by 32.67 percent in the current year, compared to 2017.