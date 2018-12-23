Sailboat carrying 63 irregular migrants intercepted off SW Greece

Sixty-three foreign nationals were arrested in the early morning hours of Saturday on charges of illegally trying to exit the country, after a crowded sailboat carrying the group was located just off southwest Greece in the Kyparissia region.

Another man was arrested aboard the Turkish-flagged vessel on migrant smuggling charges, along with a Greek national on shore.

Coast guard authorities believe the vessel was transporting illegal migrants to Italy.

No information was given on the nationalities of the detained people.