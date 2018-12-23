EBA: Implementation of IFRS9 standards to cost Greek banks six billion euros

Sunday, 23 December 2018 13:25
UPD:13:25
A- A A+

By E. Sakellari
esak@naftemporiki.gr

Implementation of new International Financial Reporting Standards for European banks' regulatory capital will significantly affect the latter's balance sheets, a report by the European Banking Authority (EBA) stated this week.

In terms of Greece's four thrice-recapitalized systemic banks, the assessment is that IFRS9 implementation will cost them roughly six billion euros in regulatory capital, mainly through the recalculation of provisions they'll need to take.

 IFRS9 standards will cover Greek banks' capital by 5 percent in 2018; 15 percent in 2019; 30 percent in 2020; 50 percent in 2021; 75 percent in 2022 and 100 percent in 2023.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών