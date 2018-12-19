Report: Enesel places 2+2 order for new suezmax tankers with Korea's Daehan

Enesel has reportedly signed an agreement with Korean shipyard Daehan for the building of another two suezmax tankers (158,000 dwt) with an option for another two, according to Allied Shipbrokers.

The reported order by the Greek-owned company, controlled by the Lemos brothers, comes during a year when new orders for these types of vessels were extremely rare in 2018, with just five so far, according to Banchero Costa.

Enesel is due to receive the first two vessels in the last quarter of 2020, market sources said, with another two to follow in 2021 if the option is picked up.

The development, if confirmed, would be Enesel's second order this year from the specific shipyard. An order for two aframax tankers (114,000 dwt) was placed in August 2018, with completion set for the first half of 2020.

Another three VLCCs are being built for the company by Hyundai Heavy Industries, with a delivery date in 2019.

According to its website, Enesel owns and operates five tankers and 14 container ships.