Lloyds List: 22 Greek executives, shipowners in Top 100 personalities in global shipping sector

By L. Karageorgos

lkar@naftemporiki.gr

Greek shipping executives and shipowners are the biggest group, in terms of ethnicity, on this year's Lloyds List of the 100 most powerful personalities in global shipping, with 15 Greeks - 13 men and two women - picking up the distinction.

NYC-based shipping tycoon John Angelicoussis is the highest ranked Greek, coming in at number six on the relevant list, up two spots from the 2017 rankings.

George Prokopiou, the world's biggest owner of Suezmax vessels, comes in at 12th place, up three spots from last year. Lloyds makes a particular reference to the fact that Prokopiou is the first Greek shipowner to order a floating storage and regasification unit.

Angeliki Frangou comes in at 22nd place, with a total of 120 vessels managed by no less than four listed companies she heads up.

Petros Pappas, the CEO of Star Bulk, comes in at 24th place, 14 spots higher than the 2017 rankings, while he's followed in 25th place by George Economou, of TMS and Dryships.

Immediately next in 26th place is GasLog's Peter Livanos, a major "player" in the LNG sector and a partner in the LNG project off the NE Greece port of Alexandroupolis.

The president of the Greek Shipowners' Union, Theodore Veniamis, comes in at 43rd place, also 14 spots higher than in 2017.