More than 5,700 lightning strikes recorded over Aegean up until Sun. afternoon

More than 5,700 lightning strikes were recorded over the Aegean Sea on Sunday up until the early afternoon, according to figures released by the Athens observatory the same day, an extreme meteorological condition that coincided with heavy thunderstorms over much of the northern mainland.

The northeast border city of Xanthi recorded 58 mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period, for instance.

METEO.GR

The inclement weather is expected to continue for much of the mainland on Monday, with snowfall in the mountainous regions, including a possibility of snow on the summits surrounding the greater Athens area.