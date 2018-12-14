MRB poll gives ND 8.8% point lead over SYRIZA

Main opposition New Democracy's (ND) lead over ruling SYRIZA is at 8.8 percentage points, according to the most recent opinion that was revealed this week.

The poll, by the MRB firm, was presented during the evening newscast of Athens broadcaster Star.

Based on the results, center-right ND is preferred by 30.9 percent of respondents, to 22.1 percent for leftist SYRIZA.

The "Kinima Allagis" social democrat grouping reached 6.5 percent, followed by ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn (Chryssi Avgi) at 6 percent. The Communist Party (KKE) polled 5.9 percent.

The percentage of the undecided / no answer vote reached 14.4 percent.

No other party or grouping exceeded 3 percent, based on the poll. Three percent of the vote in a general election, of valid votes, is necessary to enter Greece's 300-MP parliament.