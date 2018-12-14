Pompeo: Greece a pillar of stability in east Med, Balkans

Excellent relations between Athens and Washington, despite diametrically opposite ideological views by the respective governments in either capital, were more-or-less confirmed on Thursday, during talks in the US capital by Alternate Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

One noteworthy reference by the State Department after the meeting was to the provisional Prespa agreement, between the Tsipras and Zaev coalition governments, to finally resolve the long-standing fYRoM "name issue" preventing a full normalization of relations between the two southern Balkan neighbors, as well as blocking Skopje's Euro-Atlantic prospects.

This afternoon, @SecPompeo delivered remarks with Greek Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs @gkatr as part of the U.S.-#Greece Strategic Dialogue at the State Department. @GreeceMFA @USEmbassyAthens @GreeceInUSA pic.twitter.com/HjrDFYKAJ8 — Department of State (@StateDept) 13 Δεκεμβρίου 2018

The meeting was held as part of the US-Greece Strategic Dialogue.

In a later announcement, the State Department noted that "...the two reaffirmed their commitment to deepen bilateral cooperation in key areas for the mutual benefit of both countries. The Secretary underscored Greece’s importance as a pillar of stability in the Eastern Mediterranean and Balkans and commended Greece’s contributions as a NATO Ally. The Secretary reiterated the strong support of the United States for Greece’s leadership in reaching the historic Prespa Agreement.

"The Secretary (Pompeo) also congratulated Greece on its exit from the bailout memorandums and offered continued support for Greece’s economic recovery. The two agreed to continue working closely together to promote stability and prosperity in the Eastern Mediterranean and Balkans."