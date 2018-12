Representatives of the Greek and Israeli general staff offices signed a Defense Cooperation Programme (DCP) 2019 this week, with the agreement focusing on operational and individual military training.

The DCP was signed by the director of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff's (HNDGS) international relationships directorate, Cmd. Michael Naoum, and commander of the Israeli Defense Forces' international cooperation unit, Brig.-Gen. Erez David Maisel.