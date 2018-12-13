Official unemployment eases to 18.3% in Q3 2018

Official unemployment eased in the third quarter of 2018, reaching 18.3 percent, down from 19 percent in the previous quarter, Q2 2018, and from a 20.2 percent figure recorded in the corresponding period of 2017.

Unemployed people in the country of roughly 11 million were recorded at nearly 872,000, down 3.8 percent from the precding quarter, and down 10.3 percent from the third quarter of 2017. A large chunk of the figure, however, were long-term unemployed, at 626,000.

According to the Greek statistics authority, EL.STAT, the highest jobless reates were recorded by women and, as expected, teenagers aged 15 to 19.

The figure does not take into account tens of thousands of people that have emigrated from Greece over the crisis years for employment and career reasons, usually to other EU member-states, or, people that have stopped looking for work.