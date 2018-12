The Greek state drained 812.5 million euros on Wednesday from the auction of 52-week T-bills, the second such issue after the country exited the third bailout in August 2018.

A total of 956 million euros in bids were received, in the 625-million-euro offer.

The uniform yield was 1.09 percent, unchanged from the previous issue.

The settlement date is Thursday, Dec. 14, 2018.