Reports: Council rejects 17N terrorist's request to be released due to health reasons

Monday, 10 December 2018 13:36
UPD:13:41
ΠΡΙΣΜΑ/ΝΙΚΟΛΑΙΔΗΣ
A- A A+

A council of justices in the port city of Piraeus on Monday has reportedly rejected a motion by a convicted urban terrorist to be released from prison due to health reasons, with the ruling also, according to media reports, stating that the man must serve at least 25 years behind bars as part of several life convictions.

Savvas Xiros, one of the more prominent members of the once elusive "17 November" terrorist group, was severely injured in June 2002 when a bomb he was planting just before midnight at a ticket kiosk within the port of Piraeus prematurely detonated. He suffered significant vision and hearing impairment, had half his right hand blown off and sustained internal chess injuries.

His attorneys have also said he suffers from multiple sclerosis.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών