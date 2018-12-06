First e-charging of commercial vessel at Greek port this month

By A. Tsimplakis

Greek shipping will enter a more eco-friendly "electricity era" this month with the charging of the ferry boat "Fior di Levante", during its overnight anchoring at the western Greece harbor of Kyllini.

The first charging of a commercial vessel in Greek waters, reportedly set for Dec. 20, comes within the framework of the EU's Electrification in the Eastern Mediterranean program.

According to Panos Mitrou, Hellenic Lloyd's manager for marine technology and innovation in southern Europe, the development is a significant milestone for Greek shipping, with the initial aim to reduce emissions in ports and to reduce operating costs.

Mitrou spoke during an annual meeting on marine technology, which was held in Athens over the past week, and was organized by the Hellenic Institute of Marine Technology.