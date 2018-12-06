Aegean Airlines MoU with Pratt & Whitney for engines on ordered Airbuses

Greek carrier Aegean on Wednesday announced a MoU with US manufacturer Pratt & Whitney to power up to 62 Airbus A320neo aircraft with GTF engines.

The agreement was signed by Aegean President Eftichios Vassilakis, CEO Dimitris Gerogiannis and P&W senior vice president Rick Deurloo, in the presence of US ambassador to Greece Geoffrey R. Pyatt.

Pratt & Whitney already powers the airline’s fleet of 49 A320ceo family aircraft with V2500 engines.

"Selection of GTF engines opens a new chapter in our long-standing partnership with Pratt & Whitney. Our aircraft will be powered with the most advanced technology engines. This agreement is expected to offer a substantial improvement in our company's efficiency through significantly reduced fuel consumption and optimization of maintenance costs through the long-term engines maintenance service agreement,” Gerogiannis said.