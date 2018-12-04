Mitsotakis: Radical tax reform to jumpstart Greece's econ growth if ND elected

By G. Kanoupakis

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis this week reiterated his center-right party's proposal for a "radical tax reform" in the country, pointing to a major growth-boosting tool entailed from lower rates, stricter audits and the greater use of e-payments.

Speaking at an event organized by the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce on Monday, he nevertheless added that the current economic situation in the country and the pressure exerted on businesses ward off possible investors.

Moreover, he again promised that privatizations will take place at an accelerated rate if ND wins the upcoming general election.

Additionally, he called for a reversal of the current social security framework for self-employed professionals, professional farmers and others, saying the so-called "Katrougalos law" currently punishes employment.

He also expressed support for a "white registrar" of businesses in the country with high credit-worthiness and a track record of covering tax/contribution obligations to the state, saying he will ask systemic banks to extend more favorable lending terms to the above.

Finally, he said he favors closer Greek-US relations in all economic sectors, proposing, among others, the "import" of certain corporate and academic research initiatives from the US and western Europe to Greece.