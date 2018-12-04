Eurogroup formally suspends next round of Greek pension cuts

Tuesday, 04 December 2018 12:20
UPD:12:21
REUTERS/YVES HERMAN
A- A A+

By N. Bellos
nbellos@naftemporiki.gr

Eurozone finance ministers on Monday, as expected, formally approved of a suspension of the social security reduction that was set for implementation in Greece on Jan. 1, 2019, along with countervailing measures financed by an over-performance in terms of meeting of fiscal targets.

The decision was taken at a Eurogroup meeting, with the next gathering of finance ministers set for February 2019, where pre-legislated reforms in Greece will come under creditors' scrutiny.

The approval of the two pressing Greek requests was taken without hesitation, according to reports.

