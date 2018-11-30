Budućnost fans prevented from attending basketball match in Athens over hooliganism concerns

A total of 37 Montenegrin citizens travelling to watch a basketball game in Athens on Friday afternoon were detained at a tollway station west of the Greek capital, after authorities found various objects associated with hooliganism on three coaches carrying fans from the country to the indoor stadium.

The objects, such as flares and wooden clubs, were hidden in the tourist coaches.

After a consultation with the Euroleague, the organizing body behind Friday's basketball game between Olympiacos Piraeus and Budućnost, authorities decided to prevent the remaining group of Montenegro fans from attending the match. As a result the three coaches were escorted by police back towards the border for a return home.