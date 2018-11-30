EZ official: Suspension of pension cuts measure to be approved without debate by Eurogroup

By N. Bellos

Athens' pressing request to suspend a pre-legislated social security spending reduction, which was scheluded for Jan. 1, 2019, will be approved at Monday's Eurogroup meeting without discussion, a top Eurozone official told reporters in Brussels on Friday.

The same official said that a handful of countervailing measures will also be approved, riding on the back of successive over-performances in terms of achieving annual fiscal goals by the Greek state.

At the same time, Eurozone finance ministers are expected to discuss results of the first post-bailout rewiew of the country by the EU Commission. The latter includes mention of delays in the implementation of certain obligations by the Greek government vis-a-vis creditors.