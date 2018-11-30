Dep. PM: Risk of 2015 crisis spinning out of control caused Tsipras govt to 'blink'

Government Deputy PM and economy minister Yannis Dragasakis this week harked back to the turbulent days of the summer of 2015, saying a continuation of the unprecedented crisis at the time risked turning into a "chaotic" situation that possibly could not have been controlled with "democratic means".

He was referring to the aftermath of nearly six months of shambolic negotiations between the new leftist-rightist Tsipras - elected on a virulently populist anti-bailout, anti-austerity and Eurosceptic landslide - and institutional creditors.

"The reason we rejected the prospect of continuing the clash (with creditors), or to be precise, extending the conditions for the crisis, weren't strictly economic, but rather the risk of creating conditions so chaotic that they could not, possibly, be controlled with democratic means."

He spoke in Athens at an event on leftist politics.