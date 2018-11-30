Bank sources eye out-of-court settlement of arrears to be extended in 2019

By E. Sakellari

Bank sources this week said they expect an out-of-court settlement framework for arrears by taxpayers and businesses - which essentially came on line via an Internet platform in September - will be extended to 2019.

One uncertainty over the prospect, however, is how new arrears created in 2018 will be included in the framework, if the latter is extended. Another prospect is for the process in 2019 to deal only with arrears by the private sector to the state, with the emphasis on an installment plan of up to 48 payments but without the option of avoiding fines and compound interest tacked on to unpaid debts.

According to the most recent data, more than 4,500 applications have been filed by taxpayers and businesses for inclusion in the out-of-court settlement process for arrears to the state, social security funds and banks - with 950 cases concluded so far.