New arrears to tax bureau increase by 1.42 bln€ in Sept. 2018; 7.838 bln€ total for year

Taxpayers in Greece left 1.42 billion euros worth of taxes and surcharges unpaid in September 2018, the second highest figure recorded in 2018 on a monthly basis.

Moreover, more than 510,000 taxpayers were added to the number of people with arrears to the state, which now reach more than 4.3 million people, more than 40 percent of the country's entire population.

Based on figures released by the independent public asset authority, seizures of assets - bank accounts, property etc - has been imposed on more than 1.148 million taxpayers.

September's new arrears were added to the total for Jan-Sept 2018, which reached 7.838 billion euros.

New arrears to the Greek tax bureau by monthly breakdown in 2018 were:

766 million January; 2.779 billion in February; 3.555 billion in March; 4.154 billion in April; 4.765 billion euros in May; 5.192 in June; 5.569 billion in July and 6.418 billion euros in August 2018.

Overall, arrears owed to the Greek state now reach 103.092 billion euros, although the figure dates back decades and includes debts owed by companies now longer in existence and by people now longer alive or economically active.