The second full-blown winter storm of the season swept through northern Greece on Wednesday, pushing thermometers down by as much as 14C in less than 24 hours.

Snow was reported above 700 meters in elevation in parts of central and eastern Macedonia province, with hail downpours elsewhere.

The border prefectures of Evros and Rhodopi, as well as the northeast island of Samothrace, also reported snowfall, with snowplows needed in Orestiada, Evros, for the first time this season.