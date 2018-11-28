Appeals court frees woman serving 10yr sentence for falsifying grade school diploma, pending supreme court review

A five-justice appellate court in the central city of Larissa on Wednesday suspended the incarceration of a 53-year-old former municipal janitor serving a 10-year prison sentence on a felony forgery charge for altering a certificate to show she graduated from the sixth grade.

The fact she was tried on a 1950s-era law for forgery that significantly damages the state, along with the mandatory minimum 10-year sentenced, generated a public outcry in the country.

The ruling means that the woman will remain free on bail pending a review of her trial and sentence by the supreme court.

