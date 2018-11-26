One binding bid for marina concession on Chios island

Monday, 26 November 2018 20:01
UPD:20:08
A- A A+

The Hellenic Replublic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), Greece's privatization agency, on Monday announced that it has received a binding offer from an investment scheme comprised of several companies for the long-term Chios (Hios) Marina concession.

The evaluation process will begin immediately and will be in line with the terms specified in the tender’s process letter, a relevant press release read.

The bidder is identified as Avlum Enterprises Co. Ltd. - Ioannis & Elias D. Tefas Nafpigoplastiki - Cleopatra Marina SA – Touriskos Limenas Prevezas SA.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών