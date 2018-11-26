One binding bid for marina concession on Chios island

The Hellenic Replublic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), Greece's privatization agency, on Monday announced that it has received a binding offer from an investment scheme comprised of several companies for the long-term Chios (Hios) Marina concession.

The evaluation process will begin immediately and will be in line with the terms specified in the tender’s process letter, a relevant press release read.

The bidder is identified as Avlum Enterprises Co. Ltd. - Ioannis & Elias D. Tefas Nafpigoplastiki - Cleopatra Marina SA – Touriskos Limenas Prevezas SA.