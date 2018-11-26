Regulator gives initial approval for natgas pipeline extension to fYRoM, requires 'market test'

The Regulatory Authority for Energy (RAE), Greece's independent energy sector watchdog, has reportedly granted its preliminary approval to the National Natural Gas System Operator (DESFA) for the construction of a natural gas pipeline connecting Greece with the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM), under the condition that a market test provides a positive result.

According to reports, RAE approved of DESFA's 10-year development plan, which includes the specific project, as well as a total of 148 million euros in infrastructure works. For the proposed pipeline extension, projected to cross at the Idomeno- Gevgelija site, the regulator wants to gauge commitments by prospective investors over future imported volume of natural gas. The latter is judged as imperative for the project's viability, and to protect Greek consumers from possible business losses.