A pathologist employed in a public hospital in the northeastern Greek city of Komotini is accused of damaging the state healthcare organization (EOPYY) by more than 6.2 million euros by issuing fake and illegal prescriptions.

According to an investigation ordered by a first instance prosecutor, the physician allegedly issued prescriptions for high-value pharmaceuticals over the 2015-2017 period for patients that did not exist or for non-existent ailments of other patients.