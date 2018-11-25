Eurobank board decides to absorb Grivalia Properties

Sunday, 25 November 2018
UPD:21:38
Eurobank's board of directors on Sunday decided, during an extraordinary meeting, to approve the merger of Grivalia properties investment company with the systemic bank, in a bid to improve the latter's capitalization.

 Grivalia retains a portfolio of 116 properties, with a total surface of 869,000 square meters and an estimated value of nearly one 980 million euros.

Grivalia group's Net Asset Value had reached 900 million euros last June, or 8.88 euros per share.

Fairfax is a major shareholder in both Eurobank and Grivalia Properties.

