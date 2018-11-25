Corriere della Serra: Tsipras advised Italian politicians not to flirt with euro exit

Corriere della Serra has Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras "advising" Italian politicians over the ongoing feud between Rome and Brussels over the Conte coalition government draft 2019 budget and even justifying his own coalition government's silence on the matter.

The mass Italian daily claims Tsipras said "I could do nothing because I would be the first to draw suspicions."

Corriere della Serra also claims the Greek prime minister even touched on the sensitive "euro issue".

"If you're thinking of leaving the euro, then good luck... It's better to do today, what you're doing to, anyway, later, before things get worse," was the other quote allegedly attributed to the leftist Greek premier.

Tsipras and his first "strange bedfellows" coalition government flirted with "Grexit" at the end of nearly six months of shambolic negotiations with creditors in June 2015, negotiations headed by then finance minister Yannis Varoufakis.