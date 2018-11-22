Latest poll gives ND 16.5 percentage point lead over ruling SYRIZA

The autumn opinion poll by the Public Issue firm gives main opposition New Democracy (ND) party a 16.5 percentage-point lead over ruling SYRIZA, one of the biggest leads ever recorded over the past few years.

Specifically, the assessment of ND's "election influence" reaches 38.5 percent, if extrapolated. The same assesment for SYRIZA is at 22 percent.

The PASOK-led Kinima Allagis social democrat grouping is given 9.5 percent; 7.5 percent for the Communist Party (KKE) and 7 percent for ultra-nationalist Chryssi Avgi (Golden Dawn).

No other parties appear as entering Parliament based on the results, with translates into a majority ND government if the assessments actually materialize during the next general election.