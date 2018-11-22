Six out of 9 defendants found guilty in Bakara Henderson death; sentences up to 15 years

Sentences ranged from 15 years to nine year of prison time, as the nine avoided life sentences.

The other three defendants, two 23-year-olds and a 35-year-old, were initially found guilty of simple assault, but were eventually acquitted.

The sentences were not suspended pending appeals, while the indictment will be conveyed to a prosecutor on Zakynthos regarding the club owner where the initial altercation began.

An attorney's representing the victim's parents, who were in the courtroom on Thursday, said her clients will file an appeal with the Patras first instance prosecutor's office against the decision, which they judged as too lenient.