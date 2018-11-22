More seismic activity near Ionian island of Zakynthos

Another light earthquake was recorded early Thursday afternoon in a sea region off the Ionian island of Zakynthos, as the specific area has witnessed increased seismic activity over the recent period.

The latest quake measured 4.5 on the Richter scale and was recorded at 11.11 GMT in a sea region 57 kilometers southwest of Zakynthos, and at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Another calculation was 4.4 on the Richter scale.

A strong 6.4 on the Richter scale earthquake struck the same region on Oct. 26, 2018.