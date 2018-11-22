OECD forecasts slightly lower Greek GDP growth rates; fulfilment of fiscal targets

The OECD foresees slightly slower growth rates for the Greek economy over the coming two-year period, compared with the government's forecasts, while expressing optimism over fiscal targets and a recovering of the "real economy".

In its six-month report on economic prospects of its member-states, the OECD forecasts that Greek GDP will increase by 2.2 percent in 2019 and 2.1 percent in 2020. The figure for the ongoing year is 2.1 percent.

The international organization also estimates that medium-term fiscal goals will also be met by the Greek state, namely, an annual 3.5 percent primary budget surplus