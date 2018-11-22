First post-bailout budget tabled in Parliament

By G. Kouros

gkouros@naftemporiki.gr

The first post-bailout draft budget submitted to Parliament - and the last before general elections in 2019 - avoids a significant increase in tax rates, while at the same time boosting welfare spending and certain tax breaks.

At first glance, the income tax and corporate forecast is higher by 82 and 136 million euros, respectively, based on a projected increase in incomes and profits, respectively.

Total tax revenues for 2019, as listed in the draft budget, are higher by 935 million euros, reaching 51.127 billion euros, up from 50.192 billion euros. On a cash basis, revenues of 53.022 billion euros are listed in the budget, up by 435 million (0.8 percent) from the goal in the medium-term fiscal adjustment program 2019-22.