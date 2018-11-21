Survey: Athens last among 100 cities for job opportunities

Athens ranks an unenviable last in a 2018 survey of 100 cities in terms of job prospects combined with living conditions, with the study conducted by the German firm Movinga.

The Greek capital scores 3.7 out of a maximum 10.

The study examined three primary sector: businesses' economic vigor; standard of living, which includes disposal income and healthcare benefits, as well as the inclusion of women, young adults and legal migrants in the workforce.

Athens scores 1.93 in the first category; 0.94 for opportunities afforded for young adults; 4.56 in the standard of living category; 5.9 for opportunities afforded to women, and 1.93 for migration.

Boston ranks first in the survey, while Dubai is ranked as the best city for young adults to seek employment.