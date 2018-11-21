Bank index sinks during Tues. trading at ATHEX

By I. Zafolia

The general index at the Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) posted a two-year low on Tuesday, below 600 points, with the closely watched banking index and banks' capitalization ending at all-time lows. The banking index closed at 409.08, a loss of 6.34 percent on the day's trading.

With Tuesday's closing, only Alpha Bank recorded capitalization exceeding one billion euros, in seventh place amongst all listed shares on the ATHEX.

National Bank and Piraeus Bank were in 12th and 13th place, respectively, with 977.1 million and 916 million euros in capitalization.

The banking index had not dipped under 600 since November 2016, as it ended at 593.05 on Tuesday.