Centeno: Don't expected unpleasant surprises by Greece

Eurogroup president Mario Centeno on Tuesday expressed his conviction that thrice bailed-out Greece will remain on a "reform path" and meet its obligations to creditors.

Centeno, in testimony before a relevant European Parliament committee, also noted that figures released so far show that Greece has exceeded annual fiscal goals, especially the 3.5 percent primary budget surplus target (as a percentage of GDP), for a third year in a row.

Centeno, and EU Commission Pierre Moscovici, one of Athens' most vocal "cheerleaders" in the European setting, both noted on Monday, after a Eurogroup meeting, "not to expect" unpleasant surprises from Greece.