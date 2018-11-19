Turkish threats continue, albeit muted as ExxonMobil drillship arrives in Cyprus' block 10

By G. Fokianos

Ankara fired off more threats this week in order to scare off multinationals from drilling in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone in the eastern Mediterranean, coinciding with the long-expected arrival of a drill-ship hired by ExxonMobil - Qatar Petroleum in “Block 10”.

Official Turkey continues to ignore the UN Law of the Sea and even the island’s republic sovereignty, instead recognizing a Turkish Cypriot pseudo-state established in the one-third of the island that Turkish troops continue to occupy since the summer of 1974. Only Turkey recognizes the pseudo-state it set up.

Nevertheless, the fact that a US multinational is involved in hydrocarbon exploration has reportedly “dampened” Ankara’s saber-rattling, at least in the specific off-shore block.

In statement posted on the Turkish foreign ministry’s website, a spokesman warned that:

“Exploration activities of ExxonMobil off the Island of Cyprus within the so-called ‘block’ 10 upon the license given by the Greek Administration of Southern Cyprus do not contribute to the stability of the region. They may also change certain sensitive balances with regard to the resolution of the problem,” spokesman Hami Aksoy said, referring to EU and Eurozone member-state Cyprus as the “Greek Administration of Southern Cyprus”.

The threats, however, were more muted this time out of Ankara:

We had warned the Greek Cypriot Administration to halt its unilateral hydrocarbon exploration activities in the Eastern Mediterranean region, stating that the natural resources around the Cyprus Island belong not only to the Greek Cypriot side, but to both sides. We seize this opportunity to reiterate our warning towards the companies involved in the unilateral exploration and exploitation activities of the Greek Cypriot Administration. We remind that the sharing of the natural resources of the Cyprus Island is related to the essence of the Cyprus issue.”