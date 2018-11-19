Romania-based Grup Feroviar Roman (GFR) ready to enter Greek rail transport sector

Romania's Grup Feroviar Roman (GFR) is the latest private company to enter Greece's rail transport sector. GFR, which has a European license for rail cargo transport, already submitted documentation to a regulatory watchdog in Greece and published job ads for six train engineers.

 According to a company representative, whose headquarters in Greece is in the port of Piraeus, the target is three cargo routes per week, with both containers and bulk being transported from the port towards central Europe.

GFR has a presence throughout Europe, with 400 locomotives and more than 14,000 wagons under its management.

Other operators in Greece include Trainose, the previous state-run rail monopoly, as well as Rail Cargo Logistics Goldair, whereas the Pearl company will soon start operations.

