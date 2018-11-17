Another power outage blacks out Rhodes; gradual restoration by late afternoon

Another power outage was reported on the large Dodecanese island of Rhodes on Saturday due to a malfunction in the electrical grid, with a gradual restoration coming in the late afternoon, staring from the city of Rhodes.

The incident marks the second time in a month that the island, a popular holiday destination, has experienced a blackout.

According to state-run Public Power Corp. (PPC), the problem is due to poor weather conditions, which knocked out two local plants.

The island, as most in the Aegean, are still not connected with the mainland grid.