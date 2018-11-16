Top gov't delegation prevented from laying wreath at Athens polytechnic

Friday, 16 November 2018 11:49
UPD:11:54
A group of top SYRIZA lawmakers - ministers, former ministers and MPs - was prevented from entering the Athens Polytechnic on Friday to lay a wreath, ahead of Saturday's commemoration of a 1973 students' uprising against a military junta ruling Greece at the time.

Members of far-left students groupings prevented the entrance to the group, which included Education Minister Costas Gavroglu and Alternate Defense Minister Panagiotis Rigas, blocked the entrance to the polytechnic building, which is located in downtown Athens.

The development generated criticism by the ruling party and the ministers.

