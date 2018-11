The monthly target for collecting state revenues was easily surpassed last month, October 2018, according to figures released on Wednesday by the finance ministry. Specifically, revenues reached 5.1 billion euros last up, surpassing the prescribed target by 576 million euros.

The result brings the primary budget surplus over the first 10 months of the year to 6.46 billion euros, exceeding the corresponding period's target by 2.877 billion euros.