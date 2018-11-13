EBRD forecasts Greek economic, labor sector recovery, but at very slow rate

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) forecasts a recovery in the Greek economy and the country's labor market, but at an extremely slow pace, with the prediction found in its "Transition Report 2018-19", which analyzes the impact on work from demographic change, automation and migration.

The European development investment bank cites several priorities for Greece in 2019, namely, continued privatizations, expanding the country's cross-border relations, and adhering to agreed-to (with creditors) fiscal targets.

In terms of all-important privatizations, ERBD cites the delay-plagued tender to sell-off 66 percent of the natural gas transmission grid operator (DES.FA), the equally delayed Helleniko property development investment, expansion of the concession for the Athens Airport and a tender for Egnatia motorway.

The ERBD also says priorities for the Greek side should be its banking system and public administration.