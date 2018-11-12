Wood: Risks and solutions for Greek banking system

Wood & Company this week reminded that there's "no magic wand" in dealing with the Greek banking system's problems, following recent inspections in Athens by the multinational investment bank's experts and after a "mini crash" of the banking index at the Athens Stock Exchange (ASE) in early October 2018.

Moreover, W&C pointed to three steps that must and can be implemented, as well as four risks.

The investment bank calls for the achievement of targets agreed to with the SSM; further efforts to reduce the massive loads of "bad debt" burdening Greek banks' balance sheets; a gradual increase in the extended credit to borrowers, as well as lower operational costs.

For W&C Greek banks continue to be "highly speculative" investment prospects, although they are not expected to face serious problems with their capitalization.

Risks cited are a reversal of the positive macroeconomic trend; legal changes in suspended tax obligations; failure to meet NPE reduction goals or continuing pressure by regulatory authorities to increase provisions for NPEs, as well as greater pressure on net interest rate margins.