Angelos Anastasiadis succeeds Skibbe on Greek nat'l football team bench

Greece’s football federation (EPO) on Thursday announced that veteran Greek coach Angelos Anastasiadis will take over the reins of the national football team.

Anastasiadis succeeds German manager Michael Skibbe, who was fired last month after a string of lackluster performances by the national team.

His contract will run until the end of 2019, with two upcoming Nations League matches with Finland (home) and Estonia (home) scheduled this month, followed by qualifying matches in 2019 for the Euro 2020.

The 65-year-old has coached Panathinaikos Athens and PAOK Thessaloniki, among other teams in Greece, as well as Cyprus’ national side. He also played midfielder for the two clubs in the 1970s and 1980s, and 10 caps with the Greek national team.