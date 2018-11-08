Aegean Marine Petroleum files for Chapter 11 protection in NYC court

Aegean Marine Petroleum, one of the biggest independent marine fuel suppliers in the world, on Tuesday filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a New York City federal court.

The listed company, along with 74 subsidiaries, said the move is linked with a restructuring plan, in partnership with Swiss commodity trader Mercuria Energy Group, which holds 30 percent of Aegean Marine. Both sides signed a relevant agreement last July, with Aegean reportedly extended a one-billion-dollar credit line and 30 million USD in working capital.