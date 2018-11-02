89 people picked up by coast guard off Samos in 2 migrant-smuggling instances

A total of 89 third country nationals attempting to land on Greek territory were located in two instances off the eastern Aegean island of Samos on Friday and subsequently transferred to the isle by coast guard personnel.

At least one arrest of a foreign national on migrant smuggling charges was reported.

Samos is one of a handful of Greek islands in the eastern Aegean that are the primary destinations for migrant smuggling rings operating on the opposite Turkish coast, which illegally ferrying third country nationals from the Middle East, North Africa and sub-Saharan Africa as well as south Asia onto Greek territory.