EBRD maintains GDP growth forecasts for Greece: 2.2% in 2018, 2.3% in 2019

The European Bank of Reconstruction & Development on Thursday again forecast GDP growth for Greece at 2.2 percent this year, rising to 2.3 percent in 2019, retaining the same forecasts it issued in a similar report last May.

The EBRD’s predictions contrast with recent forecasts by international investment groups, such as Citi, which cited a slowdown in the growth rate for 2019.

The European investment bank reminded that Greek GDP shrunk in 2016 by 0.6 percent, rising by 1.5 percent in 2017, and by 2.2 percent in the first half of 2018.