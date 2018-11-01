Stricter welfare benefit criteria as of Nov. 1

Criteria for receiving state welfare payments have been stiffened as of Thursday in Greece, a measure affecting some 650,000 people in the country of roughly 11 million residents.

The three main reasons that will cause a suspension of the so-called "Social Solidarity Income"  include non-registration of all active adult members of a family receiving the benefit with the Manpower Employment Agency (the state-run organization that calculates employment and doles out unemployment payments); differences in the figures supplied in an application for the benefit and the real conditions of a household; and finally, if tax statements reveal discrepancies.

